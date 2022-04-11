JetBlue, Frontier in High-Stakes Battle for Budget Airline Spirit

JetBlue Airways and Frontier Group are in a tug of war for low-cost carrier Spirit Airlines, as U.S. airlines jostle for a larger share of the rebounding leisure travel market to better compete with legacy carriers.



JetBlue made an unsolicited offer of $33 per share in cash, surpassing a near $25 per share cash-and-stock bid from Frontier made in February, prompting Spirit to open talks with the New York-based airline.



Here is a brief look into the companies at the heart of the latest consolidation in the U.S. airline industry:



Spirit Airlines Inc.

Spirit Airlines was founded in 1964 as Clippert Trucking Co. It operates in more than 85 destinations across 16 countries, including the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean.



Headquarters: Miramar, Florida



Fleet: Operated 173 aircraft as of Dec. 31, 2021



Fleet type: Airbus (A319, A320ceo, A320neo, A321)



Revenue: $3.23 billion for year ended 2021



Market Cap: $2.85 billion, according to Refinitiv data



Routes: 360 markets served by 85 airports



Employees: 9,823 active employees as of Dec 31, 2021



JetBlue Airways Corp.

JetBlue Airways, incorporated in August 1998, primarily operates routes across the United States.



Headquarters: Long Island City, New York



Fleet Operated: 282 aircraft as of Dec. 31, 2021



Fleet type: Airbus A220, Airbus A320, Airbus A321, Airbus A321neo, and Embraer E190



Revenue: $6.04 billion for year ended 2021



Market Cap: $3.82 billion, according to Refinitiv data



Routes: Over 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, and between New York and London



Employees: 15,452 full-time and 4,014 part-time crew members for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021



Frontier Group Holdings

Frontier Group, operating as Frontier Airlines, was incorporated in September 2013 by ultra-low-cost airline pioneer Bill Franke. The carrier flies Airbus aircraft across the United States and some international destinations.



Headquarters: Denver, Colorado



Fleet: Operated 110 aircraft as of Dec 31, 2021



Fleet type: Airbus single-aisle aircraft; A320ceos, A320neos , A321ceos



Revenue: $2.06 billion for year ended 2021



Market Cap: $2.33 billion, according to Refinitiv data



Routes: U.S., Mexico, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, Guatemala, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, and Canada



Employees: 5,502 total employees, as of Dec 31, 2021