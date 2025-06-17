JetBlue Plans New Cost Cuts Amid Weak Travel Demand

JetBlue Airways is planning a host of new cost-control measures including reducing flights and parking some of its jets, as weak demand for travel hurts margins, CNBC reported Tuesday.

The shares of the carrier fell nearly 5% in premarket trading.

The airline is also assessing the size and scope of its leadership team and has identified ways to combine or restructure some roles, the report said, citing a memo from JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty.

The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.