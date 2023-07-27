Powell: Bank Capital Regs Must Strike 'Difficult Balance'

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that he supports advancing a proposal to raise bank capital requirements, but says agencies must strike a "difficult balance" on costs and benefits.
Powell's comments came as the Fed prepared to join other regulators in advancing a proposal to significantly raise bank capital requirements as much as 16%. The Fed also unveiled a plan to make several technical changes to an additional capital cushion required of large global banks.
