Powell: Bank Capital Regs Must Strike 'Difficult Balance'

Powell: Bank Capital Regs Must Strike 'Difficult Balance'
Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee meeting on July 26, 2023 at the Federal Reserve in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Thursday, 27 July 2023 02:49 PM EDT

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that he supports advancing a proposal to raise bank capital requirements, but says agencies must strike a "difficult balance" on costs and benefits.

Powell's comments came as the Fed prepared to join other regulators in advancing a proposal to significantly raise bank capital requirements as much as 16%. The Fed also unveiled a plan to make several technical changes to an additional capital cushion required of large global banks.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Thursday that he supports advancing a proposal to raise bank capital requirements, but says agencies must strike a "difficult balance" on costs and benefits.
