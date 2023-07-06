Jenny Craig to Return Online This Fall

Nutrisystem owner, Wellful, Inc., has acquired Jenny Craig and will revive the brand in the fall online as a “direct-to-consumer delivery model.”

Jenny Craig, a popular weight-loss nutrition system founded in 1983, laid off employees in May and closed its Carlsbad, Calif., headquarters as it said it would transition to an e-commerce model.

The acquisition price was not disclosed Wednesday, but June court filings obtained by NBC news indicate Jenny Craig’s intellectual property may be worth as much as $10 million.

Jenny Craig and other low-calorie food and diet programs have struggled in recent years as diabetes drugs with the added benefit of weight loss have surged in popularity.

In recent months, celebrities and billionaires, included Elon Musk, have promoted such drugs, the most popular of which is Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, Forbes reports.

Also gaining in popularity is Wegovy, which the Food and Drug Administration approved in June 2021 for chronic weight loss. Eli Lilly has applied to the FDA to fast-track its diabetes drug Mounjaro.

Brandon Adcock, Wellful CEO, said in a statement, “Over the last 40 years, Jenny Craig has been committed to helping people lose weight and live healthier lives, and this acquisition not only reaffirms, but strengthens, that commitment.

“Today’s consumers simply expect products delivered quickly and easily to their door, and our e-commerce supply chain will enable us to deliver on that expectation,” Adcock added.