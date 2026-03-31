Epstein TV Series Sparks Buzz — but Who Plays Him?

Hollywood is taking a new run at one of the most explosive scandals in modern history — and Sony Pictures Television is leading the charge.

A new limited series produced by “Succession” heavyweight Adam McKay, aims to bring the Jeffrey Epstein case back into focus, The Guardian reports. But this is not a traditional true-crime retelling. Instead of centering Epstein, the series focuses on the journalist who helped expose him.

Laura Dern is set to star as Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown, whose work reopened a case many believed had faded away. Her reporting didn’t just revisit allegations — it helped force a national reckoning.

At the center of that investigation: 80 identified victims, underscoring the scale of the abuse.

Brown’s work ultimately contributed to the arrests of Epstein and his longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell — and triggered political fallout that continues today.

Sony’s series leans into that investigative backbone, tracking Brown’s years-long effort to unravel the case, including the controversial plea deal that allowed Epstein to avoid serious federal charges in the mid-2000s.

But one question is already dominating the conversation: Who will play Jeffrey Epstein?

There has been no casting announcement for Epstein — or Maxwell.

That absence is notable, given how central both figures are, even in a story told through a reporter’s lens.

Still, the lack of answers hasn’t slowed speculation.

Online, fan casting is already heating up — and one name keeps surfacing near the top: Walton Goggins.

Other names being floated: Sam Rockwell, Woody Harrelson, Edward Norton, Joaquin Phoenix, Johnny Depp, Jeremy Strong, and Scott Bakula — a wide range that reflects just how difficult the role is to pin down.

Sony may be telling the story of how Epstein was exposed — but for now, the real intrigue may lie in who ultimately takes on one of the most difficult roles in television.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this article.