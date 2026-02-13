Epstein Files Fallout: Reputations & Careers on the Line

The latest unredacted release of Jeffrey Epstein–related documents has reignited scrutiny across corporate boardrooms, elite law firms, Wall Street institutions, political circles and Hollywood.

While inclusion in the files does not imply criminal wrongdoing, renewed attention to past correspondence and associations has placed reputations — and in some cases careers — under pressure.

Below are prominent figures tied to the latest disclosures or renewed scrutiny, listed alphabetically.

Peter Attia

The physician and longevity expert, author of the best-selling book Outlive, was named in the newly released files, which included past correspondence with Epstein.

Attia publicly addressed the emails, calling some of them “embarrassing” and “indefensible.” While he has not stepped down from his ventures, the revelations have triggered public backlash and credibility concerns within medical and wellness circles.

Brad Karp

The longtime chairman of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison stepped down from his leadership role following renewed focus on past email exchanges with Epstein revealed in the unredacted materials. Karp also resigned from an outside board position at his alma mater, Union College, as questions mounted around his prior communications.

Peter Mandelson

The senior British political figure and former EU trade commissioner has previously faced examination over past social interactions with Epstein.

The newest document release has revived attention to those associations, though no new formal employment action has been announced in connection with the latest disclosures.

Brett Ratner

The Hollywood director and producer, known for films including the Rush Hour series, has previously faced career setbacks related to misconduct allegations unrelated to Epstein.

Ratner’s name appearing again in connection with Epstein-related materials has renewed scrutiny over past associations, adding to professional headwinds in an industry where he had already retreated from major studio projects.

Kathy Ruemmler

The chief legal officer and general counsel of Goldman Sachs announced her resignation following disclosure of previously unreported correspondence with Epstein in the latest document release. The revelations sparked an internal review and intensified public and shareholder focus on governance standards.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

The longtime chairman and CEO of global ports operator DP World stepped down after emails between him and Epstein became public in the unredacted files. The leadership change followed mounting institutional concerns and stakeholder unease.

Casey Wasserman

The CEO of sports and entertainment firm Wasserman has faced client defections and heightened criticism after disclosures of past communications involving Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell. While he has not stepped down, the developments have weighed on the agency’s public standing.

Leslie Wexner

The billionaire retail executive and former Victoria’s Secret chief has once again faced congressional and public questioning over his historical relationship with Epstein. No new employment action has been reported in connection with the latest unredacted release.

Justice Department officials said the files document Epstein’s connections and do not constitute evidence of criminal wrongdoing by those named.

Still, the disclosures are renewing scrutiny of how Epstein embedded himself among influential figures — and how that system of access and influence endured long after his 2008 conviction.