×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | jefferies | ukraine relief

Jefferies to Donate March 2 Trading Revenue to Ukraine Relief Effort

Jefferies
(AP)

Monday, 28 February 2022 12:00 PM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc will donate all of its global net trading revenue on March 2 to Ukranian humanitarian relief, Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said in an Instagram story on Monday.

The bank will donate net global trading commissions for all trading in equities, fixed income and foreign exchange by the firm's clients on the day, it said in a statement.

Jefferies will also donate $1 million to the efforts.

"Given the evolving and complicated situation in Ukraine, these contributions will be carefully allocated to qualified charities to make sure the proceeds go directly to the people most in need," the bank said.

Jefferies said it does not have offices in Ukraine and Russia.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Jefferies Financial Group Inc will donate all of its global net trading revenue on March 2 to Ukranian humanitarian relief, Chief Executive Officer Richard Handler said in an Instagram story on Monday.
jefferies, ukraine relief, russia war
115
2022-00-28
Monday, 28 February 2022 12:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved