WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: jefferies | s&p 500 | earnings

Jefferies Lifts S&P 500 Annual Target to 6,600 on Resilient Earnings

Jefferies Lifts S&P 500 Annual Target to 6,600 on Resilient Earnings
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on August 22, 2025. Stocks on Wall Street closed over 800 points higher following a Jackson Hole Symposium speech where U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell hinted at a near-term interest-rate cut. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Monday, 25 August 2025 07:39 AM EDT

Jefferies lifted its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 6,600, citing robust corporate earnings, easing concerns about the health of the U.S. economy.

Previously, the brokerage had set its year-end target at 5,600, making it the sole firm projecting the benchmark index below the 6,000 mark.

UBS, Citigroup, and HSBC were among the leading brokerages that boosted their index targets earlier this month amid improving market sentiment.

Artificial intelligence-driven names and the "Magnificent Seven" led the market gains, while notable strength in financials suggests a resilient macroeconomic backdrop, Jefferies analyst Desh Peramunetilleke said in a note on Sunday.

Following a sharp downturn in April amid President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day" tariff announcement, U.S. equities have regained ground, driven by resilient earnings buoyed by the AI boom.

Jefferies also forecast S&P 500 earnings per share will climb nearly 10% this year to $267, underscoring expectations for solid profit growth.

Meanwhile, the brokerage also reaffirmed its forecast for three more interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve this year, beginning September, citing Chair Jerome Powell's more cautious tone at Jackson Hole on Friday amid rising labor market concerns.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Jefferies lifted its year-end target for the S&P 500 index to 6,600, citing robust corporate earnings, easing concerns about the health of the U.S. economy.
jefferies, s&p 500, earnings
189
2025-39-25
Monday, 25 August 2025 07:39 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved