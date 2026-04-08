Jeff Shell Out as Paramount President

Jeff Shell has left his role as president of Paramount Skydance, marking his second high-profile corporate departure in three years, Deadline reports.

Shell previously stepped down as CEO of NBCUniversal in April 2023 following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

His latest exit follows weeks of legal scrutiny tied to a lawsuit alleging the improper disclosure of confidential business information.

The case was brought by Robert James “RJ” Cipriani, a self-described professional gambler and whistleblower, who claims Shell shared sensitive details about potential media transactions and corporate strategy.

Cipriani initially filed a $150 million lawsuit alleging breach of contract and fraud; the complaint has since been expanded to include Paramount, CEO David Ellison, and other executives and advisors.

According to reports, an internal review conducted by law firm Gibson Dunn found insufficient evidence to support certain allegations against Shell. However, the broader litigation remains active.

Shell and his wife have filed a counterclaim against Cipriani in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Neither Shell nor Paramount responded to requests for comment.

Terms of Shell’s departure were not disclosed.