NBCUniversal CEO Lost $43M Comp due to Firing

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell (Rob Latour/AP)

By    |   Friday, 28 April 2023 03:53 PM EDT

NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell lost $43.3 million in stock options and pay as a result of his termination this week, Bloomberg reports.

Shell got $21 million in total compensation in 2022, a filing Friday by NBCUniversal parent company Comcast Corp. showed. He got salary and cash bonus of $10, excluding forfeited options and shares.

Comcast Corp. on April 23 said Shell was leaving the company effective immediately following an investigation into a complaint of inappropriate conduct.

"I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret," Shell said in a statement.

Comcast said the investigation into the complaint against Shell was led by outside counsel. It did not provide any details on who might succeed Shell.

