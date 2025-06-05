WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jeff schmid | federal | reserve | tariffs | inflation | rates

Fed's Schmid: Need to See if Tariffs Restoke Inflation

Fed's Schmid: Need to See if Tariffs Restoke Inflation
A relief of an eagle is seen at the Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C. (Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)

Thursday, 05 June 2025 04:26 PM EDT

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeff Schmid Thursday expressed concern that tariffs could rekindle inflation, saying upward price pressure could be apparent in coming months but not fully known for much longer.

The comments show Schmid is likely inclined to hold the Fed policy rate steady not just at its upcoming June 17-18 meeting as is widely expected but for some time after that as well, to make sure that inflation, which is now near the Fed's 2% goal, doesn't get out of hand.

"While theory might suggest that monetary policy should look through a one-time increase in prices, I would be uncomfortable staking the Fed’s reputation and credibility on theory," Schmid said in remarks prepared for delivery to a banking conference hosted at his regional Fed bank's headquarters.

At the same time, he said, he's "optimistic" about the economy's momentum, despite widespread belief that tariffs will slow growth and weaken the labor market. "While the tariffs are likely to push up prices, the extent of the increase is not certain, and likely will not be fully apparent for some time," Schmid said. "Likewise, the extent of the drag on growth and employment is also unclear."

In response, he said, the Fed will "need to remain nimble" to balance its twin objectives of price stability and full employment.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Jeff Schmid Thursday expressed concern that tariffs could rekindle inflation, saying upward price pressure could be apparent in coming months but not fully known for much longer.
jeff schmid, federal, reserve, tariffs, inflation, rates
219
2025-26-05
Thursday, 05 June 2025 04:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved