WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jeff bezos | slate | ev | 20 | 000

Bezos-Backed Slate Auto Unveils $20K EV Pickup

Bezos-Backed Slate Auto Unveils $20K EV Pickup
(Photo courtesy of Slate)

By    |   Friday, 25 April 2025 12:18 PM EDT

Slate, an electric vehicle startup backed by Jeff Bezos, has introduced its first EV, with prices starting at $20,000 after U.S. tax credits, Fortune reports.

“The definition of what’s affordable is broken,” said Slate CEO Chris Barman in a statement. “Slate exists to put the power back in the hands of customers who have been ignored by the auto industry. Slate is a radical truck platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2- seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV.”

The Slate EV is far less expensive than Tesla’s Cybertruck, which starts at $82,235, as well as the Ford F-150 Lightning, starting at $62,995), the Chevy Silverado EV ($87,300), GMC’s Hummer EV ($98,845), and the Rivian R1T ($69,900).

At such a low price, the pickup doesn’t have the standard features American consumers expect, such as a stereo, a finished paint job, power windows or touchscreens. What’s more, the range is only 150 miles.

It does offer, however, air conditioning, and features required of all vehicles, such as automatic emergency brakes and a backup camera.

For an extra cost, Slate offers 100 accessories, including running boards, decals, power windows and a spare tire. Most of these must be installed by the purchaser.

Slate is now accepting reservations for the vehicles for $50.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Slate, an electric vehicle startup backed by Jeff Bezos, has introduced its first EV, with prices starting at $20,000 after U.S. tax credits, Fortune reports.
jeff bezos, slate, ev, 20, 000
213
2025-18-25
Friday, 25 April 2025 12:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved