Bezos-Backed Slate Auto Unveils $20K EV Pickup

Slate, an electric vehicle startup backed by Jeff Bezos, has introduced its first EV, with prices starting at $20,000 after U.S. tax credits, Fortune reports.

“The definition of what’s affordable is broken,” said Slate CEO Chris Barman in a statement. “Slate exists to put the power back in the hands of customers who have been ignored by the auto industry. Slate is a radical truck platform so customizable that it can transform from a 2- seat pickup to a 5-seat SUV.”

The Slate EV is far less expensive than Tesla’s Cybertruck, which starts at $82,235, as well as the Ford F-150 Lightning, starting at $62,995), the Chevy Silverado EV ($87,300), GMC’s Hummer EV ($98,845), and the Rivian R1T ($69,900).

At such a low price, the pickup doesn’t have the standard features American consumers expect, such as a stereo, a finished paint job, power windows or touchscreens. What’s more, the range is only 150 miles.

It does offer, however, air conditioning, and features required of all vehicles, such as automatic emergency brakes and a backup camera.

For an extra cost, Slate offers 100 accessories, including running boards, decals, power windows and a spare tire. Most of these must be installed by the purchaser.

Slate is now accepting reservations for the vehicles for $50.