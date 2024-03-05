×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jeff bezos | elon musk | worlds | richest | man

Bezos Dethrones Musk to Reclaim Title of World's Richest Man

Bezos Dethrones Musk to Reclaim Title of World's Richest Man
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez at the premiere of "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" in London (AP/2022 file photo)

Tuesday, 05 March 2024 06:13 AM EST

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Bezos' net worth stands at $200 billion, according to the tracker on Monday, surpassing the Tesla chief's $198 billion.

Musk, who also heads X (formerly Twitter) and SpaceX, has seen his riches fall by more than $30 billion as Tesla's share price has dropped 25 percent in recent months.

Adding to Musk's woes, a court in January approved the annulment of his enormous Tesla compensation agreement, worth $55.8 billion and originally struck in 2018.

Bezos, who no longer runs Amazon, has meanwhile benefited from the ecommerce giant's rising stock price.

Even after recently selling off $8.5 billion in stocks he remains the company's largest shareholder.

The French CEO of the luxury group LVMH, Bernard Arnault, remains in third place in the rankings of the world's richest people, worth $197 billion.

© AFP 2024


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos took back his spot as the world's richest man, dethroning Elon Musk on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
jeff bezos, elon musk, worlds, richest, man
151
2024-13-05
Tuesday, 05 March 2024 06:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved