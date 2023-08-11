×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jeff bezos buys miami mansion

Jeff Bezos Buys Home in Miami's 'Billionaire's Bunker'

Jeff Bezos Buys Home in Miami's 'Billionaire's Bunker'
Billionaire founder of Amazon Jeff Bezos and former broadcast journalist Lauren Sanchez at gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles (AP/2021 file photo)

Friday, 11 August 2023 01:09 PM EDT

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is buying an estate on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as “Billionaire Bunker," where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.

Bezos, 59, is paying $68 million for the three-bedroom, waterfront home, which sits on 2.8 acres (1.1 hectares), Fortune magazine and Bloomberg reported. The Amazon founder stepped down as CEO in 2021 to devote more time to philanthropy and other projects.

MTM Star International is listed on Miami-Dade property records as the previous owner of the home. The county website does not list Bezos as the owner, but shows the property sold in June.

Guillermo Olmedillo, the village manager of Indian Creek Village, told The Associated Press he has no information about the purchase. The village has a country club and its own police force.

County records show the property previously sold for $1.4 million in 1982. The home has 9,300 square feet (864 square meters) and a pool.

Bezos is not new to Miami. He graduated from Palmetto High School.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is buying an estate on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami known as "Billionaire Bunker," where he will be neighbors with a growing list of celebrities including Tom Brady, Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared Kushner.
jeff bezos buys miami mansion
184
2023-09-11
Friday, 11 August 2023 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved