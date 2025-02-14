WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jeff bezos | blue origin | layoffs

Jeff Bezos' Rocket Company Slashing 10% of Jobs

Jeff Bezos' Rocket Company Slashing 10% of Jobs
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 14 February 2025 02:26 PM EST

Jeff Bezos’ rocket company Blue Origin is cutting 10% of its workforce.

This week's move comes a month after the debut of Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, which reached orbit on its first try. CEO Dave Limp relayed the layoff news to employees Thursday, with notifications going out Friday.

In an email to staff obtained by The Associated Press, Limp said it was a “tough decision” but that the company grew too fast over the past few years. "With that growth came more bureaucracy and less focus than we needed, he said in the note.

Limp said the cuts are needed in order to speed up manufacturing as well as the launch rate. Based in Kent, Washington, Blue Origin launches its New Glenn rockets from Florida and its smaller New Shepard rockets from Texas.

Like Elon Musk's SpaceX — its chief competitor — Blue Origin holds contracts from NASA to land astronauts on the moon in the coming years.

It was not immediately clear how many employees would be affected by the layoffs. The privately-held Blue Origin does not disclose employment figures.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Jeff Bezos' rocket company Blue Origin is cutting 10% of its workforce.
jeff bezos, blue origin, layoffs
180
2025-26-14
Friday, 14 February 2025 02:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved