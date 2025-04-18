2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys: Rugged Heritage Meets Modern Refinement

The Jeep Wrangler has long stood as an icon of off-road capability and rugged Americana, with a lineage tracing all the way back to the Willys MB used in World War II. Among its trims, the Willys variant is particularly evocative, serving as a tribute to the original military Jeep while equipping modern tech and off-road chops for today’s adventurers. In 2025, Jeep continues to refine its formula with the new Wrangler Willys, offering more capability, improved technology, and subtle but meaningful refinements to a beloved classic.

Let’s dive into the heart of what makes the 2025 Wrangler Willys a compelling choice for enthusiasts and casual explorers alike.

Exterior: Ruggedly Functional With Willys Attitude

At first glance, the 2025 Willys retains the unmistakable Wrangler silhouette—boxy lines, flat fenders, exposed hinges, and that iconic seven-slot grille. However, Jeep has given the Willys trim some distinct touches that elevate its retro-military character. Black 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in beefy 33-inch mud-terrain tires (a step up from previous years) give the vehicle a lifted, trail-ready stance. The ride height has increased slightly with factory-installed rock rails and a high-clearance fender flare kit.

Willys badging remains prominent on the hood, now finished in a matte black decal that reduces glare. A gloss black grille and headlamp surrounds give the front end a bit of modern menace. For 2025, LED lighting is standard across the board—including fog lights, daytime running lights, and tail lamps—adding both functionality and a modern flair.

One of the more understated upgrades is improved aerodynamics. Jeep has subtly reshaped the windshield rake and front bumper, decreasing wind resistance and improving high-speed stability, especially noticeable on highway drives. While few Wrangler buyers care deeply about drag coefficients, the change is a welcomed improvement in everyday usability.

Interior: Tough, Simple, and Now More Tech-Savvy

Inside, the 2025 Willys blends rugged durability with modern conveniences. Jeep has clearly listened to feedback from past generations. The interior materials are tougher and more weather-resistant than ever, with a combination of rubberized surfaces, marine-grade vinyl upholstery, and drain plugs in the footwells for easy cleaning after muddy adventures.

New for this year is a redesigned dashboard with a larger, seamlessly integrated 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen—now standard on the Willys trim. The new interface is snappier, more intuitive, and finally supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For 2025, Jeep also adds over-the-air update capability, meaning features can be upgraded or fixed without a dealership visit.

The analog gauge cluster remains, much to the delight of traditionalists, though it's now flanked by a 7-inch digital display with customizable readouts. The Willys also includes features like push-button start, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, and an optional Alpine nine-speaker sound system—a nice perk for those who don’t want to choose between the trail and their tunes.

Storage remains practical with mesh door pockets, a locking center console, and removable cargo floor panels. Rear-seat legroom is respectable for a two-door, while the four-door Unlimited version offers considerably more space, making it more versatile for families or road-tripping adventurers.

Performance and Off-Road Capability: Built for the Wild

Under the hood, the 2025 Wrangler Willys offers two main engine options:

A 3.6L Pentastar V6 (285 horsepower, 260 lb-ft of torque) with either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic transmission.



An optional 2.0L turbocharged I4 (270 horsepower, 295 lb-ft of torque), only available with the automatic.



Both engines are proven workhorses in the Jeep lineup, and the choice between them often comes down to personal preference. The V6 delivers smoother power and more linear throttle response, while the turbo-four offers better low-end torque—useful for rock crawling and quick bursts on the trail.

The real magic, however, lies in the Willys’ off-road gear. It’s equipped with Jeep’s Command-Trac 4x4 system, a part-time setup with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio for serious off-roading. In addition, the Willys trim includes a limited-slip rear differential, heavy-duty shocks, skid plates, and tow hooks. It’s a strong middle-ground between the base Sport and the hard-core Rubicon.

Trail performance is excellent, with the Willys climbing and descending with confidence. The ride remains surprisingly composed thanks to retuned suspension geometry and slightly softer shock valving. Jeep seems to have struck a better balance between on-road comfort and off-road control this year.

Water fording depth remains a solid 30 inches, and ground clearance now measures around 10.8 inches with the 33-inch tires. Approach, breakover, and departure angles are more aggressive than most mid-range competitors, ensuring the Willys can hang tough even on serious off-road trails.

On-Road Driving: Better, But Still a Wrangler

Let’s be honest—no Wrangler is going to corner like a sports car or ride like a crossover. The Willys is still a body-on-frame truck-based vehicle, and it drives like one. That said, the 2025 model is the most refined yet.

Steering feel has improved slightly with revised electronic assist, reducing the vague, floaty feel of previous models at highway speeds. Wind noise is quieter thanks to improved door seals and acoustic glass on the windshield. The optional hard top (especially the insulated version) makes a massive difference in cabin quietness. For those who opt for the soft top, expect more wind intrusion, but you gain quick access to open-air freedom.

The eight-speed automatic transmission continues to impress with its smooth shifting and smart logic. The manual transmission remains a rarity in this segment and a joy for purists, although most buyers will likely default to the auto for convenience.

Fuel economy is about what you’d expect—averaging 18–22 mpg, depending on engine choice and driving habits. It’s not a fuel-sipper, but that’s never been the Wrangler’s promise.

Safety and Driver Assistance: Still Catching Up, But Better

Wranglers have traditionally lagged behind other SUVs in safety tech, and while the 2025 Willys isn’t a benchmark, it has made strides. Standard safety features now include:

Blind-spot monitoring



Rear cross-path detection



Forward collision warning with active braking



Adaptive cruise control (optional)



Hill start assist and hill descent control



The addition of forward collision warning on the Willys is especially appreciated, making it a more viable daily driver. However, full lane-keeping assist and more advanced semi-autonomous features are still reserved for higher trims or unavailable entirely—a reminder of the Wrangler’s off-road-first priorities.

Customization and Accessories: As Jeep As It Gets

One of the joys of owning a Wrangler is making it your own. Jeep offers an immense catalog of Mopar accessories—from lift kits and roof racks to off-road bumpers and snorkels. The Willys serves as a great platform for modification thanks to its already beefed-up components and relative affordability compared to the Rubicon.

Whether you want to outfit it for overlanding, weekend rock crawling, or urban curb hopping, the Willys trim gives you a lot of flexibility without demanding a Rubicon-sized budget.

Verdict: A Balanced Blend of Nostalgia, Capability, and Comfort

The 2025 Jeep Wrangler Willys doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it makes better the one it’s been rolling on for decades. It hits a sweet spot in the lineup—offering serious off-road hardware, meaningful tech upgrades, and a charmingly rugged design that pays homage to its roots.

For those who want a trail-ready Wrangler without breaking the bank or sacrificing daily livability, the Willys is arguably the most compelling trim. It’s the modern Willys MB—ready for mud, rocks, snow, and city streets, all while wearing a name that helped define Jeep’s legendary status.

If your adventures don’t end where the pavement does, Willys is calling.

