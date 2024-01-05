×
Tags: janet yellen | u.s. economy | soft landing | consumer confidence | wages

Yellen Says US 'Soft Landing' Underway

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks during a press conference after meeting with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, Nov. 10, 2023, in San Francisco. (Eric Risberg/AP)

Friday, 05 January 2024 11:22 AM EST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday a "soft landing" in the U.S. economy was now underway and a sustained period of low inflation and rising wages was needed for Americans "to feel good about their future prospects."

Yellen told CNN in an interview after solid December job growth data that consumer spending patterns suggest confidence in the economy.

"What we're seeing now I think we can describe as a soft landing and my hope is that it will continue," Yellen said.

