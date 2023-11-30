×
Tags: janet yellen | u.s. economy | soft landing | recession | inflation | jobs

Yellen Says US Economy on Track for 'Soft Landing'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and other members of President Biden's cabinet at at meeting on supply chain resilience at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Nov. 27, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Thursday, 30 November 2023 01:45 PM EST

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday she believes the U.S. economy does not need further drastic monetary policy tightening to prevent inflation from being ingrained and was on track to achieve a "soft landing" with strong employment.

Yellen told reporters after a speech at a lithium processing plant in North Carolina that in the past, the Federal Reserve sometimes had to tighten monetary policy so much that it flipped the economy into recessions.

