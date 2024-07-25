WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: janet yellen | joe biden | economy

Yellen Lauds Biden for 'Remarkable Economic Recovery'

President Joe Biden at the White House (Susan Walsh/AP/2023 file)

Thursday, 25 July 2024 01:24 PM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Thursday lauded President Joe Biden for a "remarkable economic recovery" and said that second-quarter GDP and inflation data confirmed that the U.S. is on a path "to steady growth and declining inflation."

In her first public remarks on the topic since Biden ended his re-election campaign and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, Yellen said Biden had restored America's standing in the world.

"I am deeply proud to serve the American people with him and Vice President Harris and I look forward to continuing to advance U.S. leadership around the globe and deliver results for American families and businesses at home," Yellen said.

She said the strong U.S. growth, which has created 15.7 million jobs since Biden and Harris took office, was not an accident, but the result of their administration's economic plan, and was helping to keep the global economy resilient.

