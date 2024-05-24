WATCH TV LIVE

Yellen Expresses Concern Over Rising Living Costs

Friday, 24 May 2024 06:31 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern over substantial increases in living costs, the Financial Times said Friday.

In an interview published on Friday Yellen said that although wages had gone up significantly, there were substantial price increases important to people, as such increases in a relatively short period of time were very noticeable.

"They see it when they shop for food," she added. "They see it in terms of rentals. With higher mortgage rates, it's tough for young people who would like to buy a house to enter the market."

In the 12 months through April, US CPI increased 3.4% after climbing 3.5% in March. Early this month, the U.S. central bank left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the current range of 5.25% to 5.50%, where it has been since July.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


