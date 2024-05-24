WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: janet yellen | fdic | sexual | harassment | new | leader

Yellen: FDIC Needs Credible Outsider to End Harassment

Yellen: FDIC Needs Credible Outsider to End Harassment
Kristalina Georgieva, left to right, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund; Janet Yellen, US Secretary of the Treasury; Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister of Canada; and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, talk on Lake Maggiore, Stresa, Italy, at the G7 meeting. (Hannes P Albert/AP)

Friday, 24 May 2024 04:51 PM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday the next chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. needs to be a credible outsider who is "committed to cleaning up the problem" on sexual harassment.

Yellen told Reuters in an interview on the sidelines of a G7 finance meeting that the FDIC regulator needs someone who has a credible record of past actions and strong stance on similar issues after an independent probe found widespread sexual harassment problems that prompted current chair Martin Gruenberg to resign this week.

The candidate should be someone who has not been part of the problem in any way and who "can take very decisive steps to address the cultural issues that are leading to this, really change the whole system for dealing with complaints," Yellen said.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday the next chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. needs to be a credible outsider who is "committed to cleaning up the problem" on sexual harassment.
janet yellen, fdic, sexual, harassment, new, leader
130
2024-51-24
Friday, 24 May 2024 04:51 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved