×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: janet yellen | economy | inflation | jobs | biden | recession

Yellen Sees Strong Job Market, Lower Inflation

Yellen Sees Strong Job Market, Lower Inflation
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen at the closing session of the New Global Financial Pact Summit, in Paris on June 23, 2023. (Lewis Joly/Getty Images)

Friday, 30 June 2023 12:15 PM EDT

 U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday the U.S. economy is on a path to maintain a strong labor market while reducing inflation, even if the economy cools a bit more.

Yellen said in prepared remarks at a residential solar power company in New Orleans that strong household and business balance sheets will serve as a source of U.S. economic strength along with a continuing surge in U.S. factory construction.

Yellen, who is making a campaign-style visit to New Orleans to tout President Joe Biden's economic agenda, said that the U.S. economy has defied persistent predictions of recession this year, proving more resilient than expected.

"I continue to believe that there is a path to reducing inflation while maintaining a healthy labor market. Without downplaying the significant risks ahead, the evidence that we’ve seen so far suggests that we are on that path," Yellen said at a PosiGen Solar facility.

Yellen said business executives have increasingly voiced confidence in the U.S. economy.

"While there are parts of our economy that are slowing down, households are spending at a robust pace and businesses continue to invest," Yellen said. "Going forward, I expect the current strength of the labor market and robust household and business balance sheets to serve as a source of economic strength, even if our economy does cool a bit more as inflation falls."

Yellen highlighted the benefits of direct spending and tax subsidies for manufacturing of semiconductors and clean energy products in legislation passed last year.

On Tuesday, the Treasury Department released a new analysis showing that real construction spending on new manufacturing facilities has doubled so far this year compared to the 2005-2022 average, driven largely by infrastructure, semiconductor and clean energy subsidies and tax incentives.

Real spending on computer, electronics and electrical manufacturing facilities nearly quadrupled over the same period, the Treasury said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday the U.S. economy is on a path to maintain a strong labor market while reducing inflation, even if the economy cools a bit more.
janet yellen, economy, inflation, jobs, biden, recession
307
2023-15-30
Friday, 30 June 2023 12:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved