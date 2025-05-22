WATCH TV LIVE

Dimon Meets China's Vice Premier, Who Calls for Deeper Cooperation

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon in New York, April 9, 2025. (Richard Drew/AP)

Thursday, 22 May 2025 11:26 AM EDT

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon in Beijing Thursday, the official Xinhua news agency reported, calling on the U.S. banking group to deepen cooperation with China.

"Recent China-U.S. trade talks have made substantive progress, creating conditions for continued economic and trade cooperation between the two countries," Xinhua cited He as saying.

Dimon told He that JPMorgan was willing to continue to deeply cultivate China's capital market and better serve the business operations of multinational companies in China and the overseas development of Chinese companies, according to Xinhua.

