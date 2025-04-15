WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: jamie dimon | jpmorgan | stock | sale | succession

Jamie Dimon Sells $31.5M of JPMorgan Stock

Jamie Dimon Sells $31.5M of JPMorgan Stock
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon (Richard Drew/AP)

By    |   Tuesday, 15 April 2025 07:33 AM EDT

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has sold $31.5 million worth of the bank’s shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Last year, Dimon sold $180 million worth of JPMorgan stock (JPM), the first time Dimon had unloaded any of the bank’s shares since taking over the top role 19 years ago in 2006, the New York Post reports. In 2024, Dimon’s compensation package increased by 8.3% to $39 million.

JPMorgan reported last week that its first-quarter net income soared 9% to $14.6 billion. Dimon said a strong performance by the bank’s markets division helped lift the bank to another strong quarter, specifically record equities trading and higher fees from debt underwriting and advising on mergers.

The filing on Monday said Dimon sold 133,639 shares. JPMorgan shares closed Monday at $234.72, down 0.6%.

Dimon’s share sale comes as JPMorgan gears up for an inevitable leadership transition for the 69-year-old, one of Wall Street’s most powerful and persuasive leaders.

Dimon said last year the succession of the CEO of the bank, the world’s biggest by market capitalization, is his foremost task.

Last week, Dimon warned that the turmoil caused by U.S. tariffs and a global trade war could slow growth for the world's largest economy, spur inflation and potentially lead to more serious and lasting concerns.

He also underscored the risks of a recession and defaults by borrowers.

“So long as you have rates going up, inflation is sticky and credit spreads are gapping out, which they're going to, I think you'll see more credit problems,” Dimon said.

Lee Barney

Lee Barney, Newsmax’s financial editor, has been a financial journalist for 30 years, covering the economy, retirement planning, investing and financial technology.

© 2025 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has sold $31.5 million worth of the bank's shares, according to a regulatory filing.
jamie dimon, jpmorgan, stock, sale, succession
256
2025-33-15
Tuesday, 15 April 2025 07:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved