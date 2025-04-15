Jamie Dimon Sells $31.5M of JPMorgan Stock

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has sold $31.5 million worth of the bank’s shares, according to a regulatory filing.

Last year, Dimon sold $180 million worth of JPMorgan stock (JPM), the first time Dimon had unloaded any of the bank’s shares since taking over the top role 19 years ago in 2006, the New York Post reports. In 2024, Dimon’s compensation package increased by 8.3% to $39 million.

JPMorgan reported last week that its first-quarter net income soared 9% to $14.6 billion. Dimon said a strong performance by the bank’s markets division helped lift the bank to another strong quarter, specifically record equities trading and higher fees from debt underwriting and advising on mergers.

The filing on Monday said Dimon sold 133,639 shares. JPMorgan shares closed Monday at $234.72, down 0.6%.

Dimon’s share sale comes as JPMorgan gears up for an inevitable leadership transition for the 69-year-old, one of Wall Street’s most powerful and persuasive leaders.

Dimon said last year the succession of the CEO of the bank, the world’s biggest by market capitalization, is his foremost task.

Last week, Dimon warned that the turmoil caused by U.S. tariffs and a global trade war could slow growth for the world's largest economy, spur inflation and potentially lead to more serious and lasting concerns.

He also underscored the risks of a recession and defaults by borrowers.

“So long as you have rates going up, inflation is sticky and credit spreads are gapping out, which they're going to, I think you'll see more credit problems,” Dimon said.