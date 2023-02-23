×
Jamie Dimon: Fed Has 'Lost a Little Bit of Control of Inflation'

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 23 February 2023 03:05 PM EST

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said Thursday the Federal Reserve has lost some of its control over inflation. He made the remarks in an interview with CNBC’s Jim Cramer on “Halftime Report.”

“I have all the respect for [Fed Chairman Jerome] Powell, but the fact is, we lost a little bit of control of inflation,” Dimon told Cramer.

“The U.S. economy, right now, is doing quite well,” Dimon said. “Consumers have a lot of money. They’re spending it. Jobs are plentiful — that’s today. Out in front of us, there’s some scary stuff. You and I know, there’s always uncertainty.”

In June, Dimon was less certain of the U.S. economy, warning of an impending economic “hurricane.” He repeated his omen in October, when he said the U.S. would likely fall into a recession within six to nine months.

Again in December, Dimon predicted the U.S. would likely grapple with a recession in 2023.

CNBC is airing the second part of Dimon’s two-part interview later Thursday.
 

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


