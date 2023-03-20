×
Jamie Dimon Leading First Republic Rescue Plan

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, arrives to testify before the House Financial Services Committee, Sept. 22, 2022. (AP)

Monday, 20 March 2023 12:29 PM EDT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon is leading talks with the chiefs of other big banks about fresh efforts to stabilize First Republic Bank, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The banks are considering an investment into First Republic, the report said.

The rescue plan could involve converting some or all of the $30 billion the lenders deposited in the troubled lender last week into a capital infusion, the report added.

JPMorgan and First Republic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


