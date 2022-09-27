×
Tags: james bullard | federal reserve 2percentinflation target

Fed's Bullard: Easing 2 Percent Inflation Target Would 'Set Up Chaos'

IJames Bullard, president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank (Steve Helber/AP)

Tuesday, 27 September 2022 11:40 AM EDT

Easing the Federal Reserve's 2% inflation target would "squander" the central bank's credibility and "set up chaos around the world," St. Louis Fed president James Bullard said on Tuesday.

"To have a major central bank deviate from the international standard, I think would set up chaos around the world on inflation, and so I think it's kind of a dangerous concept," Bullard said to an economics forum in London when asked if the Fed might be willing to allow above target inflation as a way to lighten the pain of reducing it fully to target. "I do think it means higher for longer for [interest] rates."

StreetTalk
