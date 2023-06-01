Jack Dorsey Calls for Biden to Debate After Fall

After President Biden fell on stage at a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey said Biden must debate other candidates in the 2024 election.



“Open the Democrat primaries and debates. This isn’t fair to anyone,” Dorsey tweeted Thursday alongside a video of the 80-year-old president tripping and falling at the Colorado Springs, Colorado, event.



The White House said Biden was "fine" after tripping over a sandbag.



After giving the graduation speech and handing out the last diploma, Biden turned to jog back toward his seat when he fell. He was helped up by an Air Force officer and two members of his U.S. Secret Service detail.



Some top Democrats have recently voiced concerns that the President, who is prone to falling, might do it again.



Biden has said he wants to run for reelection but will not debate Democrat primary challengers, such as Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Marianne Williamson.



Republicans, including Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, believe the debates are critical for voters to hear Biden talk about his policies firsthand, as well as alternative candidates. Roy said he is particularly concerned about inflation, open borders, the Ukraine war and the national debt.

