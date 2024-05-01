Forbes Heralds 'The New Ivies'

As Americans watch masked, anti-Israel protesters roil college campuses across the nation, Forbes has rolled out a list of “New Ivies” to replace the “Ancient Eight.”
Shocked by the 40 Harvard student organizations that signed a letter repudiating Israel and celebrating Hamas in October, the onset of the war in the Mideast, hedge fund titans have been vociferously calling for the blackballing of these students. They have also been pulling their millions of dollars in donations to their alma mater.
This aversion to these once-revered institutions of higher learning is only beginning to gain steam among a growing list of critics of the Ivy League.
Hiring managers on Wall Street and among the Fortune 100 are now expressing their distaste for relying on the formerly celebrated, sought-after graduates — from Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth, and Cornell.
As Forbes puts it, “Something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses.”
The failure of the presidents of Penn, Harvard, Yale and Columbia to unequivocally condemn the antisemitism and the protests, which have now turned violent, is likely going to widen companies’ search for talent — if not prompt them to shun Ivy League grads outright.
The League’s overreliance on diversity, equity and inclusion quotas in their admissions policies has resulted in uninspiring classes instead of well-rounded, bright students. On top of this, these top schools have inflated grades.
These are just some of detractors’ growing grievances.
So, by surveying key hiring managers and using admissions data, Forbes has rolled out The New Ivies, a list of 20 schools producing talented, hardworking, deserving graduates.
Forbes editors started by excluding the eight ivy league schools and four other prestigious schools considered to be in that camp: Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago.
They then screened for universities of at least 4,000 students, which netted a pool of 1,743 schools.
Using the most recent admissions data, for 2022, they then screened for high standardized test scores. This resulted in an average of 1482 on the SAT and 33 on the ACT.
Forbes then looked for private schools with an admission rate below 20% of applicants, and public schools with a rate below 50%.
This resulted in 32 schools for consideration, which Forbes whittled down to 20 by surveying the hiring executives.
The Public Ivies
Binghamton University
Georgia Institute of Technology
University of Florida
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
University of Maryland-College Park
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill
University of Texas-Austin
University of Virginia
University of Wisconsin-Madison
The New Private Ivies
Boston College
Carnegie Mellon University
Emory University
Georgetown University
Johns Hopkins University
Northwestern University
University of Notre Dame
University of Southern California
Vanderbilt University
