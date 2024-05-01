Forbes Heralds 'The New Ivies'

As Americans watch masked, anti-Israel protesters roil college campuses across the nation, Forbes has rolled out a list of “New Ivies” to replace the “Ancient Eight.”

Shocked by the 40 Harvard student organizations that signed a letter repudiating Israel and celebrating Hamas in October, the onset of the war in the Mideast, hedge fund titans have been vociferously calling for the blackballing of these students. They have also been pulling their millions of dollars in donations to their alma mater.

This aversion to these once-revered institutions of higher learning is only beginning to gain steam among a growing list of critics of the Ivy League.

Hiring managers on Wall Street and among the Fortune 100 are now expressing their distaste for relying on the formerly celebrated, sought-after graduates — from Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Brown, Penn, Columbia, Dartmouth, and Cornell.

As Forbes puts it, “Something feels distinctly off on Ivy League campuses.”

The failure of the presidents of Penn, Harvard, Yale and Columbia to unequivocally condemn the antisemitism and the protests, which have now turned violent, is likely going to widen companies’ search for talent — if not prompt them to shun Ivy League grads outright.

The League’s overreliance on diversity, equity and inclusion quotas in their admissions policies has resulted in uninspiring classes instead of well-rounded, bright students. On top of this, these top schools have inflated grades.

These are just some of detractors’ growing grievances.

So, by surveying key hiring managers and using admissions data, Forbes has rolled out The New Ivies, a list of 20 schools producing talented, hardworking, deserving graduates.

Forbes editors started by excluding the eight ivy league schools and four other prestigious schools considered to be in that camp: Stanford, MIT, Duke and the University of Chicago.

They then screened for universities of at least 4,000 students, which netted a pool of 1,743 schools.

Using the most recent admissions data, for 2022, they then screened for high standardized test scores. This resulted in an average of 1482 on the SAT and 33 on the ACT.

Forbes then looked for private schools with an admission rate below 20% of applicants, and public schools with a rate below 50%.

This resulted in 32 schools for consideration, which Forbes whittled down to 20 by surveying the hiring executives.

The Public Ivies

Binghamton University

Georgia Institute of Technology

University of Florida

University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign

University of Maryland-College Park

University of Michigan-Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill

University of Texas-Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin-Madison

The New Private Ivies

Boston College

Carnegie Mellon University

Emory University

Georgetown University

Johns Hopkins University

Northwestern University

University of Notre Dame

University of Southern California

Vanderbilt University