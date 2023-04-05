7 Top Tax Mistakes by $100,000-Plus Earners

People earning $100,000 or more often overlook the tax breaks of qualified savings, and not just in retirement accounts, as well as how their bonuses are taxed and whether they are reporting their charitable donations optimally.



Beyond that, wealth advisers say, people in higher-income tax brackets should have long-term financial goals in mind and continuously review these goals as their life becomes more complex, like having children, buying a home or getting a big raise.



“High-income earners often focus on their taxes today and fail to see how they need to start planning for their taxes tomorrow,” says Jordan Gilberti, senior lead financial planner at Facet in New York.



Here are the seven top IRS filing mistakes high earners make, as Bloomberg reports.



1.) Failing to Max Out Retirement Accounts



High earners, who may also be rewarded with stock options, often overlook the tax benefits of maximizing savings in qualified retirement savings and other plans, which reduce current income, and, therefore, taxes.



Further, not taking full advantage of 401(k), 529 college savings and health savings accounts (HSAs) means highly compensated employees (HCEs) miss out on tax-advantaged growth and matching contributions, says Jamie Lima, president of Woodson Wealth Management of Ramona, California.



In 2023, employees can contribute a maximum of $22,500 to a 401(k) and $6,500 to an IRA. For those 50 and older, the catch-up provisions boost that to $30,000 for a 401(k) and $7,500 for an IRA.





2.) Skipping HSAs and 529s



The very same logic applies to HSAs and 529s. The IRS caps HSA contributions at $3,850 for individuals this year and at $7,750 for family coverage. Contributions to 529s, which are sponsored by states, vary widely but can be as much as $85,000 per beneficiary in a single year.



Advisers knowledgeable about HSAs always tout their triple tax advantages. As Justin Pritchard, a financial planner with Approach Financial Planning in Montrose, Colorado, explains: the money goes in before taxes; grows tax deferred, if invested; and is not taxed when withdrawn if it is used for qualified medical expenses.



The money put into a 529 is tax deductible in many states, and can be used for tuition, books, computers and room and board. 529 rules were recently loosened to allow the money to be used for secondary school and to transfer its use to a sibling should the beneficiary not want to attend college.





3.) Overlooking Charitable Deductions



“If you constantly give to charities and your income was higher than normal, consider donating what you might have normally done over several years in a single year when you’re in a higher tax bracket,” suggests Jeremy Bohne, principal with Paceline Wealth Management in Boston. “Bunching contributions is an effective strategy for maximizing the tax benefit you’ll receive.”



With working from home becoming so widespread since the outbreak of the COVID pandemic, Bohne reminds people to consider a home office deduction. This IRS deduction permits business owners and freelancers who regularly use a home office or part of their home as a primary place of business, to defray the proportionate amount of mortgage interest, insurance and repairs.





4.) Failure to Keep Accurate Records



The importance of accurate tax records applies, actually, to people at all income levels. Accuracy is the name of the game when filing one’s taxes.



“This helps to ensure that you can claim all eligible deductions and avoid any potential audits or penalties,” Lima says.





5.) Ignoring Phase-Outs



People whose income suddenly increases, say, above $100,000 often forget to keep a record of when they become ineligible for deductions or tax breaks, cautions Jeff McDermott, founder of Create Wealth Financial Planning in St. John’s, Florida, outside Jacksonville.



For example, eligibility for Roth IRA contributions end for single filers making between $138,000 and $153,000 this year. Another case in point: those with a modified adjusted gross income above $85,000 can no longer claim deductions on student loan interest.



“If you wind up making an ineligible contribution, fixing it can be an administrative hassle, and not fixing it in a timely manner can lead to IRS tax penalties for as long as the ineligible contribution remains in the account,” McDermott explains.





6.) Misrepresenting Back-Door Roth IRAs



High earners who income exceeds the limit to contribute to a Roth IRA can switch a regular individual retirement account (IRA) for a Roth by paying the tax on the conversion.



But be warned: the rules are complicated and mistakes are easy to make, Gilberti says. One common error is reporting the conversion from the IRA to the Roth IRA as taxable, which means the filer will pay double taxes, he says.



This may be an instance where a financial planner’s help is needed.





7.) Not Knowing How Bonuses Are Taxed



A company may tax a bonus separately from a HCE’s regular pay, or along with the pay. If it’s taxed separately, the company will only withhold 22% in federal taxes, Gilberti says.



This is an important question for a high earner to ask their company about. Otherwise, they might face a very unpleasant bill when filing their taxes.



This is particularly true since many high earning executives receive a large portion of their compensation as a bonus.