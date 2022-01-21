×
Ireland Scraps Most COVID-19 Restrictions

Ireland
A man holds aloft the Irish Flag over the crowds gathered to celebrate St Patrick's Day in Trafalgar Square, London. (Getty Images)

Friday, 21 January 2022 12:36 PM

Ireland is to scrap almost all its COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday, including restrictions on hospitality, limits on sporting events and the requirement for proof of vaccination at indoor venues, a senior minister said.

The government will retain a requirement for people to wear masks on public transport and in shops until the end of February and some measures in schools, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said in a video posted on Instagram following a government meeting.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


