Ireland Scraps Most COVID-19 Restrictions

Ireland is to scrap almost all its COVID-19 restrictions from Saturday, including restrictions on hospitality, limits on sporting events and the requirement for proof of vaccination at indoor venues, a senior minister said.
The government will retain a requirement for people to wear masks on public transport and in shops until the end of February and some measures in schools, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said in a video posted on Instagram following a government meeting.
© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.