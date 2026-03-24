Iranian 'Spy Ring' Busted in Silicon Valley

Alleged Iranian operatives with ties to regime insiders have been charged with infiltrating Silicon Valley — accused of siphoning off sensitive U.S. technology and funneling it overseas, the New York Post reports.

A federal grand jury indicted three software engineers — Samaneh Ghandali, 41; her husband Mohammadjavad Khosravi, 40; and her sister Soroor Ghandali, 32 — for allegedly stealing trade secrets from top tech firms, including Google, and transferring the data to unauthorized locations, including Iran.

Prosecutors say the trio “exploited their positions to steal confidential trade secrets” tied to cutting-edge processor security and cryptography — core technologies underpinning everything from smartphones to national security systems.

According to the indictment, the defendants allegedly used their jobs to gain access to sensitive material, then “exfiltrated confidential and sensitive documents” to third-party platforms, personal devices, and even work devices tied to each other’s employers.

Federal officials didn’t mince words.

“The alleged actions reflect a calculated betrayal of trust,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Sanjay Virmani, who added the group took “deliberate steps to evade detection and conceal their identities.”

Investigators say the scheme was anything but sloppy.

The trio allegedly hid their tracks by submitting false affidavits, deleting evidence, and even manually photographing computer screens to avoid triggering security systems.

In one instance, prosecutors say Samaneh Ghandali transferred hundreds of files — including Google trade secrets — to private communication channels.

After her activity was flagged, she allegedly denied sharing any confidential information, even as the group continued accessing and documenting sensitive data.

The operation allegedly continued right up to an overseas trip. On the eve of traveling to Iran in December 2023, Samaneh Ghandali is accused of photographing dozens of images of proprietary data from her husband’s work computer.

While in Iran, investigators say those materials were accessed again.

U.S. Attorney Craig Missakian warned the case is part of a broader effort to defend American innovation.

“We will vigorously prosecute individuals who steal sensitive advanced technologies to benefit countries that wish us ill,” Missakian said.

The case has raised fresh concerns about foreign infiltration into U.S. institutions — particularly when individuals have access to advanced technology and trusted networks.

Critics of the Iranian regime say such risks are real.

“The issue is risk, access, and vulnerability,” said activist Lawdan Bazargan, warning that connections to powerful networks in authoritarian systems can open doors to sensitive research and infrastructure.

The defendants have all pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, each faces up to 10 years in prison per trade secret charge — and up to 20 years for obstruction.