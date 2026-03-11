Iran Threatens US-Israeli Economic, Banking Targets in Region

Iran will target economic and banking interests linked to the U.S. and Israel in the region, after an attack on an Iranian bank, a spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said Wednesday.

An administrative building linked to Bank Sepah, one of the country's largest public banks and with historical links to the military, was hit overnight in Tehran, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

"Following their failed campaign, the terrorist U.S. army and cruel Zionist regime (Israel) have targeted one of the country's banks," state media quoted Ebrahim Zolfaqari as saying.

"With this illegitimate and uncommon action, the enemy is forcing our hand to target economic centers and banks linked to the U.S. and Zionist regime in the region," he added.

The spokesperson warned people of the region to stay 1,000 meters away from banks.