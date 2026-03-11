WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | oil | war

Iran Says Oil Will Reach $200 a Barrel, Warns of 'Continuous Strikes'

Policemen stand on top of their car during a rally to support Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, the successor to his late father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as supreme leader, in Tehran, Iran, March 9, 2026. (Vahid Salemi/AP)

Wednesday, 11 March 2026 08:40 AM EDT

Iran will switch from "reciprocal hits" after attacks to continuous strikes on adversaries, and the U.S. will not be able to control oil prices, the spokesperson for Tehran's Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters said Wednesday.

"We won't allow even one liter of oil to reach the U.S., Zionists (Israel) and their partners. Any vessel or tanker bound to them will be a legitimate target," Ebrahim Zolfaqari said.

"Get ready for the oil barrel to be at $200 because the oil price depends on the regional security which you have destabilized," he added.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


StreetTalk
