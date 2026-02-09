WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ipo | wall street | investment bank | spacex | openai | anthropic

Mega IPOs Expected in Breakout Year for Wall Street

Trader Chris Lagana works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Feb. 6, 2026, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above the 50,000 level for the first time. (Richard Drew/AP)

Monday, 09 February 2026 12:06 PM EST

Pent-up demand for new listings and a strong pipeline of high-profile private companies such as Elon Musk's SpaceX is setting the stage for what could be a breakout year for the U.S. initial public offering market.

Goldman Sachs predicted last week that proceeds from U.S. IPOs could vault to a record $160 billion in 2026, should the marquee names go public this year.

Market participants are also optimistic on a bigger year for billion-dollar-plus IPOs, underpinned by a strong pipeline of late-stage private companies.

However, risks still linger, with the recent sell-off in software stocks threatening to temper issuance activity from the sector, which accounts for a sizable share of the IPO backlog.

Here is an overview of some of the mega IPOs expected in 2026:

SPACEX

Elon Musk's SpaceX is planning a blockbuster IPO that could value it at more than $1.5 trillion and could take place as soon as June, Reuters has reported.

SpaceX last week announced the acquisition of artificial-intelligence startup xAI in a record-setting deal, unifying Musk's AI and space ambitions.

If SpaceX raises more than $25.6 billion, it would be the world's largest IPO, eclipsing oil major Saudi Aramco's listing in 2019.

OPENAI

OpenAI was laying the groundwork for an IPO that could value it at up to $1 trillion, with the ChatGPT maker considering filing with securities regulators as soon as the second half of 2026, Reuters reported last year.

OpenAI Chief Financial Officer had said at the time an IPO was not in the company's near-term plans.

ANTHROPIC

Claude-maker Anthropic hired law firm Wilson Sonsini to prepare for an IPO that could take place as early as 2026, the Financial Times reported in December.

An Anthropic spokesperson told Reuters at the time the company had not decided when or whether it will go public.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

