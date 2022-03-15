×
Shenzhen Lockdown Won't Disrupt iPhone Production: J.P.Morgan

Two women walk by closed shops in Huaqiangbei area, the world's biggest electronics market, in Shenzhen in south China, Monday, March 14, 2022. The city, an economic powerhouse bordering Hong Kong, went into the COVID-19 lockdown on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Tuesday, 15 March 2022 06:19 AM

Apple Inc.'s iPhone production will not take a big hit from Foxconn's suspension of operations in the Chinese city of Shenzen, which is facing fresh curbs to contain a COVID outbreak, J.P. Morgan analysts said.

Apple's key supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, known as Foxconn, said it had suspended operations in Shenzhen until further notice and would deploy backup plants to reduce disruption.

"We believe the impact from the Shenzhen lockdown on iPhone EMS build should be limited (~10% maximum of global iPhone production), due to low season and small production exposure to Shenzhen," analyst Gokul Hariharan wrote in a note dated Monday.

J.P.Morgan also said the Shenzhen region represents less than 20% of total iPhone production capacity for Hon Hai, with vast majority of assembly plants located in Zhengzhou, an industrial and transport hub.

Many factories in China, including plants run by automakers Toyota and Volkswagen, were suspended due to the restrictions.

The brokerage does not anticipate an industry-wide restocking for components due to these production suspensions, but warns that lockdowns in the Shanghai region could be more disruptive.

The lockdown in Shenzhen, China's Silicon Valley, will not have a big impact on semiconductor production, it said, while adding that global LCD panel supply could be hurt. (Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


