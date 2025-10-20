WATCH TV LIVE

iPhone 17 Sales Jump 14% Over Last Model

Apple CEO Tim Cook takes photos with the first customer at the Fifth Avenue Apple Store on new product launch day on September 19, 2025 in New York. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Monday, 20 October 2025 07:58 AM EDT

Apple's iPhone 17 series outperformed its predecessor in early sales in China and the United States, research firm Counterpoint said Monday.

The newer models outsold the iPhone 16 series by 14% during their first 10 days of availability in the two countries, Counterpoint said in a report.

Sales of the base model iPhone 17 nearly doubled in China compared to the iPhone 16 during the same period, it added, with sales of the model rising 31% across the two markets.

“The base model iPhone 17 is very compelling to consumers, offering great value for money,” Senior Analyst Mengmeng Zhang said in the report.

"A better chip, improved display, higher base storage, selfie camera upgrade – all for the same price as last year's iPhone 16."

Apple launched the iPhone 17 series globally, including in China, in September.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


