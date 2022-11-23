×
×
Tags: investment banks | global economy | u.s. recession | federal reserve

World's Biggest Banks See US Recession in 2023

Morgan Stanley headquarters in Times Square, New York (AP)

Wednesday, 23 November 2022 07:45 AM EST

The world's largest investment banks expect global economic growth to slow further in 2023 following a year roiled by a war and soaring inflation, which triggered one of the fastest monetary policy tightening cycles in recent times.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has increased interest rates by 375 basis points this year since rolling out its first hike in March.

This has sparked worries about a recession, even as the central bank is expected to temper its pace of hikes.

Morgan Stanley sees the Fed delivering its first rate cut by December 2023, taking the benchmark rate to 4.375% by the end of that year. Barclays sees the rate between 4.25% and 4.5% by the end of next year, following a rate cut.

UBS expects U.S. inflation to be "close enough" to the Fed's 2% target by the end of 2023 for the central bank to consider rate cuts.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 23 November 2022 07:45 AM
