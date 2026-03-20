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Globalists Urge 'Work From Home' as Energy Prices Surge

Globalists Urge 'Work From Home' as Energy Prices Surge
(Andrey Popov/Dreamstime)

By    |   Friday, 20 March 2026 01:00 PM EDT

The International Energy Agency is demanding measures to cut fuel use as Iran war energy prices spike, with Executive Director Fatih Birol warning governments must act to protect consumers from the shock, Breitbart reports.

“Today’s report provides a menu of immediate and concrete measures that can be taken on the demand side by governments, businesses and households to shelter consumers from the impacts of this crisis,” Birol said.

The call comes as the war has triggered a historic disruption to global oil supplies, with flows through the Strait of Hormuz — normally carrying about 20% of the world’s oil — severely reduced, sending prices sharply higher.

The IEA outlined a range of steps — including a renewed push for “work from home” — arguing that remote work could quickly reduce fuel demand.

The agency estimates that about one-third of jobs in advanced economies can be done remotely, versus about one-fifth in developing nations, based on its internal analysis of labor patterns and mobility trends.

Even limited adoption could have a significant impact: mixing in a few remote workdays per week could cut oil consumption by up to 6%, since commuting accounts for between 5% and 30% of car activity across regions.

Governments, the IEA said, can encourage businesses to expand remote work or require it for public employees where feasible.

Some countries have already moved in that direction in response to the current crisis, including four-day workweeks in the Philippines and Pakistan and midweek public-sector shutdowns in Sri Lanka on Wednesdays.

But the agency also emphasized tougher steps, including lowering highway speeds.

Officials suggested starting with voluntary compliance before moving to mandatory speed limits if needed to ensure fuel savings.

The recommendations mirror emergency measures proposed after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, but come as the current conflict drives what the IEA has described as the largest oil supply disruption in history, underscoring the need for immediate demand-side action.

© 2026 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


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The International Energy Agency is demanding measures to cut fuel use as Iran war energy prices spike, with Executive Director Fatih Birol warning governments must act to protect consumers from the shock, Breitbart reports.
international energy agency, work from home, iran, oil, crisis
316
2026-00-20
Friday, 20 March 2026 01:00 PM
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