Tech Investor Cathie Wood Sees 'Surprisingly Large' US Rate Cuts This Year

Thursday, 06 June 2024 07:56 AM EDT

U.S. interest rates are likely to fall by a "surprisingly large" amount this year, technology investor Cathie Wood said at the Greenwich Economic Forum in Hong Kong on Thursday.

"We think we're going to see surprisingly large rate cuts this year," said Wood, founder of Ark Invest, said in a video interview.

"We think the rolling recession that has been sweeping through the U.S., and (is) hidden underneath headline statistics ... is going to drive rates down," she said, without giving a forecast for how fast or deep she expects cuts to be.

Recent cuts in emerging markets, Switzerland, Sweden and Canada were a leading indicator, she said.

