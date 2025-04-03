Intel, TSMC May Form US Chipmaking Joint Venture

Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. recently reached a preliminary agreement to form a joint venture to operate the U.S. firm's chipmaking facilities, the Information reported Thursday, citing two people involved in the discussions.

TSMC will take a 20% stake in the new company, the report added.

Shares of Intel were up nearly 5%, while U.S.- listed shares of TSMC were down about 6%.

Intel and TSMC did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters said in an exclusive report in March that TSMC had pitched U.S. chip designers Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices and Broadcom to take stakes in a joint venture that would operate Intel's factories.

The Trump administration initiated the Intel-TSMC talks in an effort to revitalize Intel, the report said.