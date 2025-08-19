WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: intel | trump | scott bessent | u.s. | chip | manufacturing

Bessent: Intel Stake Aimed at US Chip Production

Bessent: Intel Stake Aimed at US Chip Production
The Intel logo can be seen at the headquarters of the chip company in Santa Clara, California. (Andrej Sokolow/AP)

Tuesday, 19 August 2025 10:24 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Tuesday said any U.S. investment in Intel would be aimed at helping the troubled chipmaker stabilize, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the government wanted equity stakes in exchange for its support of semiconductor manufacturers.

Asked about reports that the U.S. was considering taking a 10% stake in Intel, Bessent told CNBC's "Squawk Box" program: "The stake would be a conversion of the grants and maybe increase the investment into Intel to help stabilize the company for chip production here in the U.S."

Bessent gave no details about the size or timing of any U.S. stake in Intel, but said any investment would not be aimed at forcing U.S. companies to buy chips from Intel.

Bessent's comments were the first official response after Bloomberg News reported on Monday that the U.S. government is in talks to take a 10% stake in Intel. The White House had declined to comment on the report on Monday.

His comments also came a day after SoftBank Group agreed to invest $2 billion into the U.S. chipmaker, which has struggled to compete after years of management blunders.

Lutnick, speaking on a separate CNBC program, said the Biden administration had been "giving away" grants with no return on investment, but U.S. President Donald Trump wanted to change that equation.

"The Biden administration literally was giving Intel money for free and giving TSMC money for free, and all these companies just giving the money for free, and Donald Trump turned it into saying, 'Hey, we want equity for the money. If we're going to give you the money, we want a piece of the action for the American taxpayer.'"

Intel has struggled financially and recorded an annual loss of $18.8 billion in 2024, its first such loss since 1986, as it grapples with multiple challenges.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Tuesday said any U.S. investment in Intel would be aimed at helping the troubled chipmaker stabilize, as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the government wanted equity stakes in exchange for its support of semiconductor...
intel, trump, scott bessent, u.s., chip, manufacturing
303
2025-24-19
Tuesday, 19 August 2025 10:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved