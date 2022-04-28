×
Intel's Current-Quarter Sales Outlook Misses Estimate

Intel
(AP)

Thursday, 28 April 2022 04:15 PM

Chipmaker Intel Corp. forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street expectations on Thursday on worries of demand weakness from its largest end market, PCs, and increased supply-chain uncertainty due to COVID-19 lockdowns in China.

Shares of the company fell 5% in after-market trading.

The company expects current-quarter revenue of about $18 billion compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.38 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Rising inflation, resurgence of COVID-19 in China and uncertainties around the war in Ukraine have shifted consumer spending away from gadgets, hurting Intel, which saw more than half of its revenue last year coming from the segment selling processors for PCs.

Analysts say the PC market is coming off from searing rates of growth over the last two years as remote working and learning triggered high demand during the pandemic.

As lockdowns in China continue, supply-chain bottlenecks are likely to hurt Intel's customers, in turn affecting the chipmaker's business.

Adjusted revenue for the first quarter was $18.4 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.31 billion.

