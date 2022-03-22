×
Intel, Micron CEOs to Make Case for US Semiconductor Subsidies

Tuesday, 22 March 2022 05:12 PM

The chief executives of Intel and Micron will make the case Wednesday for U.S. government subsidies to boost semiconductor manufacturing before the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee.

Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger will tell the committee, "There is an urgent need for the federal government to incentivize more private sector investment in the United States to enable a resilient and innovative semiconductor ecosystem." This is according to the testimony viewed by Reuters.

Micron Chief Executive Sanjay Mehrotra says in his written testimony that approving $52 billion for chips "will kick start investment in workforce development, R&D, innovation, and expansion of manufacturing in the near term."

