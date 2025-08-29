Intel Gets $5.7B in Accelerated CHIPS Act Funds

Friday, 29 August 2025 04:46 PM EDT
Intel said Friday it received $5.70 billion in accelerated CHIPS Act funds after easing terms with the U.S. Commerce Department and issued 274.6 million shares to the U.S.
