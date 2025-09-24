Intel Seeks Investment From Apple

Intel has approached Apple about securing an investment in the struggling chipmaker, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The iPhone maker and Intel have also discussed how to work more closely together, the report said, adding the talks have been early-stage and may not lead to an agreement.

Intel and Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Intel jumped more than 6% in afternoon trading after the news.

The report comes a week after Nvidia announced it would invest $5 billion in Intel for a roughly 4% stake in the company.