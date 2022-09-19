×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: instacart ipo

Instacart to Focus on Selling Employees' Shares in IPO

Instacart to Focus on Selling Employees' Shares in IPO
(Dreamstime)

Monday, 19 September 2022 09:13 AM EDT

Grocery delivery app Instacart Inc does not seek to raise much capital in its U.S. initial public offering and instead plans to focus on the sale of employees' shares, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The report added the sale of mostly employee shares would allow Instacart's staff, including some of its earliest hires, to cash in on of some of the shares they have been accumulating and also help the company retain talent.

Instacart did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The shares will be sold directly to new investors at an agreed-upon price ahead of a stock-market debut, according to the WSJ report.

The report on Instacart's decision comes at a time when market volatility triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and soaring global interest rates have forced investors to pull back from backing IPOs.

Instacart said in May it had confidentially filed with the U.S. securities regulator to go public, not long after slashing its valuation by 40% following market turbulences.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Grocery delivery app Instacart Inc does not seek to raise much capital in its U.S. initial public offering and instead plans to focus on the sale of employees' shares, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
instacart ipo
175
2022-13-19
Monday, 19 September 2022 09:13 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved