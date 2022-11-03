×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: insider trading in pre-arranged stock sales | sec | doj

US Probes Insider Trading in Executive Stock Sales

US Probes Insider Trading in Executive Stock Sales
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 03 November 2022 09:30 AM EDT

U.S. authorities are investigating whether executives have been gaming prearranged stock-sale programs designed to thwart possible insider trading, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department are concerned some people may be manipulating stock-sale programs, which are intended to shield executives from misconduct allegations by scheduling the transactions in advance, the report added.

The U.S. SEC and Justice Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
U.S. authorities are investigating whether executives have been gaming prearranged stock-sale programs designed to thwart possible insider trading, Bloomberg News reported Thursday.
insider trading in pre-arranged stock sales, sec, doj
80
2022-30-03
Thursday, 03 November 2022 09:30 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved