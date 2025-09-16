WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: inflation | stress | debt | fair isaac corporation

FICO: Consumers Feel Stress of Inflation, Interest Rates

FICO: Consumers Feel Stress of Inflation, Interest Rates
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 16 September 2025 08:15 AM EDT

Some U.S. consumers are showing increased signs of stress as inflation and higher interest rates are affecting affordability and leading to financial strain on borrowers, credit scoring company Fair Isaac Corporation, widely known as FICO, said Tuesday.

The overall national FICO score has dipped slightly by about 2 points. About 38.1% of the population scored between 600 and 749 points in 2021, while only 33.8% of the population ranked in these middle ranges in 2025.

Gen Z adults in the U.S. —those currently in their teens and 20s — have seen the sharpest decrease in their scores, driven by student loan pressure.

Student loan delinquencies hit a record high this year, the report released by FICO said. More than 10% of 21 million customers that FICO monitors had a student repayment due, and out of this, over 10% were falling behind on their payments, it said.

This comes at a time when some of the nation's largest banks have said that consumers remain in good financial health and there are few signs of credit quality deterioration, despite data showing the job market is cooling off.

"Overall, many consumers’ credit health remains strong as the average credit score of 715 is still near historical highs," the FICO report said. "However, the average FICO Score is a lagging indicator of credit health, and there are certainly many risks to the future average credit score," it added.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
StreetTalk
Some U.S. consumers are showing increased signs of stress as inflation and higher interest rates are affecting affordability and leading to financial strain on borrowers, credit scoring company Fair Isaac Corporation, widely known as FICO, said Tuesday.
inflation, stress, debt, fair isaac corporation
233
2025-15-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 08:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Take A Look At This
    Recommended by Newsmax
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved