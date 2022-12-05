More Americans Take on 2nd Job to Cope With Inflation

With inflation near a 40-year high, 7.7%, and average hourly earnings declining by 2.8% in October, more Americans are taking on second jobs to make their bills.



This is one of the reasons for the surprisingly strong jobs data Friday, Fox Business reports, citing data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.



In October, 165,000 more Americans were working two jobs—the biggest increase since June and nearly 100,000 above the 60,000 average monthly increase in the past six months.



People are simply trying to make ends meet with these “side hustles,” says Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank.



The Federal Reserve beige book report put a fine point on that sentiment: “Nonprofit service providers noted an uptick in the number of clients relying on side gigs to make ends meet or as pathways to financial self-sufficiency.”



Besides working a second job, Americas are also raiding their savings and racking up credit card debt. According to the Commerce Department, the personal savings rate is a mere 2.3%—the lowest in 17 years.



In October, credit card balances rose 15%, according to Federal Reserve data.



RSM Chief Economist Tuan Nguyen says any increase in holiday spending fueled by these last-ditch measures is not sustainable.



“It is likely that this holiday season might be the last for a while with such a strong spending push,” he says.